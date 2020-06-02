Stephen J. Cox was sworn in Monday to become the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Cox was appointed U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr.
Cox, 42, of Houston replaces Joseph Brown, who resigned May 26, effective Sunday.
Cox previously was deputy associate attorney general and chief of staff within the department’s Office of the Associate Attorney General.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and a law degree from the University of Houston Law Center. Cox and his family will live in Beaumont.