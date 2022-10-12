Spring Hill Park is set to receive updates to its splash pad, a replacement pavilion and a new walking trail as part of renovations funded by Longview's 2018 bond package.
The Parks and Recreation Department held a community meeting Tuesday night to gather residents' input on park upgrades. Parks Director Scott Caron said the total cost for the three improvements is $967,850.
Two other possible items were identified but won't be funded through bond money: additional parking and canopies for field bleachers.
At a Parks Advisory Board meeting this past month, Caron said about $3 million from the $24.71 million allocated to parks upgrades from the 2018 bond remains for projects at three parks: Spring Hill, Rollins and one section of McWhorter.
Kathleen Raske, who lives in the Spring Hill area, asked at Tuesday's meeting about drainage system and runoff coming from the elevation of the park and seeping into the water at a farm on Fenton Road.
She said drainage is leading to excessive amounts of soil, trash and pollutants at the farm property, which is affecting the watering hole used to feed livestock.
"I live ... back up to (the farm), so I have a firsthand view on that," Raske said.
Caron said there is a small detention area that needs maintenance, and part of it could be dug out because it had been silted in more than necessary.
Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of public works, said the area had been looked at before to try to stop the water from running off, but there were erosion problems that had been identified by contractors in the past.
Raske suggested the possibility of installing a catch basin, which could help with the drainage issue.
Evette Suominen, who also lives in the Spring Hill area, said she is concerned about the rope that is used on the park's batting cages because it wasn't wildlife friendly.
She said she's had to untangle hawks from the rope several times.
Suominen said dead animals had been seen in the batting cage area, which wasn't good with small children around.