A construction project led by the Texas Department of Transportation will see the bridge on High Street in Longview completely redone.
Set to start early next year, the bridge will be demolished and replaced entirely and is scheduled to last approximately two years.
TxDOT Spokesman Jeff Williford explained that the project is not an emergency replacement situation as it was previously submitted and approved for funding by the state as a Category 6 Bridge Project. The department receives bids for different projects around the state regularly and only some of those are approved for funding, he said.
“TxDOT and bridge engineers make routine check ups on bridges throughout the state,” he said. “It was determined (the High Street bridge) was eligible for replacement.”
According to Williford, the project bid was $9.3 million and will be paid for via state Category 6 Bridge Project funding.
State Category 6, also known as the Highway Bridge Program, has certain eligibility requirements that must be met before a project can be approved for funding, he said.. Some of the requirements include that existing bridges set to be fixed under the program must be classified as deficient- meaning they are either structurally deficient or functionally obsolete.
“For a deficient-classified bridge, a sufficiency rating then determines if a bridge is eligible for rehabilitation or replacement. The interval of time, generally 10 years, since a structure’s construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation, and the type of structure also aid in determining a structure’s eligibility,” state the TxDOT requirements.
With safety as the department's main focus, the new bridge will ensure safety for many years for motorists, Williford said.
City of Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley said that when construction begins in early 2023, traffic in the area will require a change.
According to the city, “traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of the bridge while demolition and construction are underway on the opposite side. Traffic flow will then switch to the other side so the project can be completed.”
Prior to construction starting, warning signs will be put into place in the area to alert motorists of the work.
Yeakley said High Street is a well-traveled thoroughfare in the city and cautioned residents to be aware of the coming construction in case alternate route accommodations need to be made.