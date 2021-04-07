A New York investment firm that already owns another Longview building is the new owner of the Neiman Marcus distribution facility in the Longview Business Park, according to Harrison County property records.
EPM Partners, under the name EPM East Texas Partnership, closed on the property off Eastman Road in early March for an undisclosed price, property records show. EPM Partners, under the name Fisher Road Partners, also purchased the former Ball Corp./Rexam/Continental Can building on Fisher Road in late 2020, according to the Gregg Appraisal District. EPM Partners founders are Eli Zami and Kenny Cohen.
Zami, president, wasn't immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Wayne Mansfield, president and chief executive officer of the Longview Economic Development Corp., said Wednesday that the firm has proved easy to work with on the Fisher Road property.
Gap Inc., which recently announced it's building an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview's North Business Park off Judson and George Richey roads, had considered building off Eastman Road as a temporary operating facility before deciding to build a new location.
"I think that's a very positive outcome as far as the Neiman Marcus building," Mansfield said, adding he's excited that someone LEDCO is familiar with has purchased the property.
The property could be subdivided, sold, leased or expanded since LEDCO owns the property adjacent to it.
"We continue to market the property," Mansfield said. "I don't think it's going to be vacant very long."
Neiman Marcus was the first business to locate in the Longview Business Park in 1996. It's just outside the city limits in Harrison County.
The company announced this past year that it had put the facility up for sale. Neiman Marcus previously said it would continue to operate the Longview distribution center through the 2021 holiday season.
Mansfield said the building is just less than 500,000 square feet, and EPM works with a Dallas broker who is familiar with the market and in close proximity. That helps make it easier to show the building.
He said EPM also has been investing money in the former Ball/Rexam building to upgrade it and clean it up, and a number of companies have looked at the building.