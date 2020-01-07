The Panola County Sheriff's Office got a special tribute to the late Deputy Chris Dickerson on Tuesday as the New York Yankees sent flowers in his memory, Sheriff Kevin Lake said.
"Thank you to the New York Yankees of the MLB for the beautiful flowers they sent to our office today to be placed at our Peace Officer Memorial monument," Lake said. "The love from around the world has shined on this community over the past week. We are blessed!"
Dickerson was killed in the line of duty last week.
The Yankees' card reads "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Dickerson family and PCSO."
Panola County's Peace Officer Memorial monument pays tribute to those officers killed while doing their jobs. It stands outside the Panola County courthouse.