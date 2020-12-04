Newgate Mission is beginning the search for an executive director as Hollie Bruce is transitioning to a new role leading the Women’s Center of East Texas.
Bruce, whose last day at Newgate in Longview is today, will begin serving as executive director of the women’s center on Monday.
“It’s hard to leave my Newgate family, but I’m really excited about the possibilities here at the Women’s Center,” Bruce said this week.
With a career in nonprofit leadership, Bruce began leading Newgate Mission in August 2017. Newgate Mission is a nonprofit organization that serves community members who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. It provides about 200 to 250 meals per day to the community and offers other services such as health and hygiene, job readiness, housing assistance, transportation and worship.
Bruce’s time at Newgate was characterized by the organization’s growth.
“During my time at Newgate, we have made significant accomplishments, such as facility improvements, database implementation, creation of a strategic plan, a complete rebranding and the establishment of vital community collaborations,” Bruce said.
Bruce hopes to extend her spirit for community collaboration at the Women’s Center of East Texas.
“I look forward to coming in, getting to know more about all of the services here, getting to know all of the staff and looking for ways that we can grow together and possibly collaborate with other organizations,” she said. “Collaborating with other organizations is something that I value. It makes our community stronger.”
Throughout her career, Bruce said she has worked often with domestic violence victims and she is excited to focus on aiding that population of the community.
“The opportunity to join the team at the women’s center allows me to work for this population in a leadership capacity, which was very appealing to me,” she said. “The move to a larger organization seemed like a natural progression for me professionally, although I will miss my Newgate family dearly. I am incredibly excited to join a strong team at the women’s center and help the organization establish and accomplish new goals.”
At the women’s center, Bruce will take the reins from Kelly Horn who has been serving as interim executive director since Shannon Trest departed the organization several months ago.
Dionne Lott, a board member for the Women’s Center of East Texas, said Bruce brings a “wealth of knowledge” and “strong community connections” to the organization.
“Hollie made such an impact at Newgate, and I know she will be a strong leader for our team,” Lott said.
With a staff of 12, Bruce said she will miss the team, the volunteers and the community served at Newgate. Kristi Bogle-Sherman, president of Newgate’s board, said the team also will miss Bruce.
“The Newgate team will miss Hollie, but we know that she will make a tremendous impact wherever she is — any organization is lucky to have her, and we greatly appreciate her contributions to ours,” Bogle-Sherman said.
Bogle-Sherman, who previously was Newgate’s executive director, will serve as the organization’s interim director while the board searches for a permanent replacement for Bruce. In stepping up as an interim director, Bogle-Sherman will temporarily step down from her role as president of the board. Casey Goolsby, vice president of the board, will step up to lead the board of directors.
Goolsby credited Bruce with helping move Newgate forward while promoting its mission, noting that she was instrumental in helping the organization grow digitally with its website and social media presence.
“Hollie also helped to raise Newgate’s status in obtaining funds from multiple grant sources. Hollie will definitely be sorely missed at Newgate,” he said. “The board of directors, Newgate employees and those served by Newgate wish her nothing but the best in her next venture.”