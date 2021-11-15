Newgate Mission's 17th annual Gobble Wobble fundraiser is fast approaching.
The event will consist of a 1-mile fun run, 5k and 10k and is set to start at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Loop 281 entrance of the Paul G. Boorman Trail in Longview.
Parking will be across the street at Austin Bank, and police escorts will be on site to help participants cross the loop.
Registration is free, but Newgate Mission will accept donations up to and on the day of the event. The runs will start at different times but take place at the same location and start place.
Newgate Mission Executive Director NaTusha Howard said it will be a family and pet friendly event, so family members, friends and dogs are welcome to come and walk at the event. Bananas and water will be handed out to attendees.
Howard added that trophies and medals will be handed out — first-and second-place trophies will be given to the largest groups that come to the event together. Individual participants who complete any of the three runs will receive a medal, Howard said.
"Our board is very adamant about runners or participants getting something so that they can remember to come back next year, so we thought the medals were just perfect for that," Howard said.
She said Gobble Wobble grows every year in participation.
Because of COVID-19, this past year's run was held virtually. Participants were able to sign up through a virtual platform and complete runs on their own. Individuals and sponsors were still able to donate online.
The event still managed to generate between $20,000 and $40,000, according to Howard.
Howard is aiming for a much larger goal this year — "$1 million!" she said, laughing.
Newgate is celebrating 31 years of service to the Longview community. The nonprofit organization offers several resources, including daily meals, housing, job readiness, worship opportunities, activities, health and hygiene services, transportation and more.
According to Howard, Newgate serves between 180 to 200 people every day at 207 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
"I think it's a good time for people to get out. It's a safe time, it's family friendly, group friendly. You don't have to worry about being in close proximity to people if that's a concern," she said. "I think it's important to show our love back to our champions, our donors and supporters and reach out to them."
Howard said the biggest sponsors of this year's Gobble Wobble are Texas Bank & Trust, Austin Bank, Ameriprise Financial and Eastman Chemical Co.
Participants can register for the event the day of at 8 a.m. or at newgatemission.org
Sponsors can register at various levels of sponsorships by emailing director@newgatemission.org .