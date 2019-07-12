From staff reports
Newgate Mission will cease accepting bulk clothing donations beginning Monday, because of lack of space, the nonprofit entity said Friday.
“We are committed to utilizing our resources in the most relevant way, and there are several organizations where individuals in need can receive clothing. Our focus is meeting basic needs while also doing our part to avoid unnecessary duplication of services,” Executive Director Hollie Bruce said in a statement.
“When our Bargain Center was open, it certainly made sense for us to bring in bulk donations. However, we no longer have the physical space to accommodate them,” Bruce said.
“We are so very grateful to all who have donated to us and will suggest taking them, instead, to the Longview Dream Center or Gifts of Grace,” she said “We are partnering with these organizations as well as the East Texas Women’s Center to ensure that individuals have their needs met and will continue to provide transportation to and from these locations.”
She said organizational collaborations are critically important to Longview’s nonprofit community and are a reflection of Newgate’s dedication to good financial stewardship.
Newgate Mission, at 207 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview, will continue to accept hygiene items, fans, Bibles, new socks and underwear, bras and feminine products and will have some basic clothing items on hand for emergency situations or for when people come to shower and need clean clothing, she said.
The mission also will continue to accept food items and bicycles for its Bike to Work program. Financial gifts also will be accepted.