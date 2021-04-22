A tree planed Thursday started what will become an Earth Day garden area on the north side of the Longview Mall.
Workers from Weber Landscape & Maintenance dug the hole Thursday afternoon near the Tuttle Boulevard entrance to the mall for the new Autumn Blaze maple tree, which was planted to mark Earth Day. They then stood up the tree at its new home along Loop 281.
Mall Operations Manager Chuck Phipps said other items will be added to the area near the tree for a garden in honor of Earth Day.
“Every year, we’ll be adding something different, something new,” he said.
He also said the mall will set up a plaque to designate the area.
“We get to watch it grow,” Phipps said of the newly planted tree. “It will be beautiful in the fall.”
Longview Mall Marketing Director Monica Hale took photos of the newly planted tree.
“Lots of people plant trees on Earth Day, and we’re trying to help the environment,” she said.
Phipps said the new Earth Day garden was Hale’s concept.
“She comes up with the ideas,” he said. “I just pull the trigger.”
The Longview Mall also has a “KidX” activity scheduled for Saturday during which children can plant wheatgrass in their choice of biodegradable container or a color-your-own container. The activity is available 1 to 3 p.m. at the play area next to Shoe Dept. and Conn’s.
Hale said the mall also has several events planned in May, including a mom’s night out May 6 in honor of Mother’s Day, a senior celebration for high school seniors on May 8 and the ETX Taco y Margs Fest on May 22.
For information, visit the Longview Mall Facebook page at Facebook.com/LongviewMall .