Steven Briggs says it’s always a good thing to support local nonprofit organizations, so when he saw a recent social media post from the Animal Protection League requesting donations of clean, dry newspapers, it caught his attention.
As an animal lover, he knew he wanted to help, and as regional director of circulation for M. Roberts Media (the owner of the News-Journal and four other East Texas newspapers), he was in a unique position to do just that.
Briggs said he contacted M. Roberts Media Senior Vice President Justin Wilcox who agreed to make the donation, and Thursday afternoon, Briggs delivered about 1,500 unsold newspapers to the Animal Protection League on Pine Tree Road.
Sheila Phillips, director of the nonprofit group, said the organization uses the newspapers to line the cages and carriers of animals in their care.
Phillips said before and after surgery, the animals can sometimes get nervous and have accidents. The newspapers make clean up easier for the staff and also helps to reduce stress in the animals caused by standing in their own waste.
“We run four location a day, doing around 35 to 40 surgeries per location — we go through a lot of newspaper,” Phillips said, “so, I’ve been kind of concerned because I know everything is going digital. When I got the call from the newspaper, I was like, ‘Yes!’”
Phillips and Animal Protection League Office Manager Dana Hudelson helped Briggs carry the newspapers to a storage building Thursday, where they had to make room by clearing empty moving boxes they have been saving to be used when they move to their new location.
Phillips said she hopes to be in the new building at 1604 Texas 31 in January.