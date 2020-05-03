From staff reports
The News-Journal won 12 awards in the 2020 Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest, including honors in the newsroom of the year, newspaper of the year and online newspaper categories.
The organization’s annual convention, which was set this year in San Angelo, was canceled and winners announced online.
The News-Journal competes in a circulation division that includes newspapers in Corpus Christi, El Paso, Beaumont, Galveston, Waco, Victoria and Tyler.
Awards won by the News-Journal are:
Third place, newsroom of the year (based on cumulative points from other awards);
Second place, newspaper of the year;
First place, online newspaper of the year for news-journal.com;
Second place, Star Online Package of Year: Digital Editor Scott Brunner, for an online presentation on a Gregg County Jail escape;
Second place, designer of the year: Managing Editor Randy Ferguson, for a collection of five page designs;
Second place, short features: Staff writer Jimmy Isaac, for a story on a dog wedding at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center;
Third place, business reporting: Former Features Editor Jo Lee Ferguson, for a story on the local birth tourism industry;
Third place, editorial writing: Editor Emeritus Phil Latham, for a collection of five editorials;
Third place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson, for a collection of five headlines;
Honorable mention, Star Breaking News Report of Year: Brunner, Isaac, staff writer Kristen Barton, staff writer Ken Hedler, former staff writer Glenn Evans and photojournalists Michael Cavazos and Les Hassell, for coverage of a May 2019 storm in Longview;
Honorable mention, Celeste Williams Star Sportswriter of the Year: Staff writer Hayden Henry, for a collection of five stories; and
Honorable mention, feature series: Barton, Evans and Isaac, for a series of high school graduate profiles.