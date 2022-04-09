The News-Journal has earned 15 awards from the North and East Texas Press Association in results announced Saturday, including first place for the contest's two highest honors — sweepstakes and general excellence.
The sweepstakes honor designates the News-Journal as the best daily newspaper in its division and is a result of total points from first, second and third place awards from work produced in 2021.
In general excellence, two full editions of the newspaper were submitted with judges evaluating news coverage, quality of writing, composition/display, headlines, use of photos and artwork as all as front page and specialty pages.
The News-Journal earned nine first place awards, five second places, and one third place. Individual awards were:
First place, advertising: For a collection of three staff-designed ads.
First place, column writing: Sports Editor Jack Stallard for a column about preventing youth suicide and for a column about the obituary section.
First place, feature story: Managing Editor Randy Ferguson, for a story about East Texas' history of racial violence and a story about the 50th anniversary of full integration within Longview ISD.
First place, news story: Staff writer Jo Lee Ferguson, for a story after the February 2021 winter storm about how the Longview area avoided power outages, and former ETX View and Special Sections Editor Christina Cavazos for a story about the opening of Gregg County's COVID-19 vaccine hub.
First place, sports coverage: News-Journal sports staff, for two complete sports sections.
First place, sports photo: Multimedia journalist Michael Cavazos and multimedia journalist Les Hassell for photos from the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo and District 15-5A Track and Field Meet at Pirate Stadium in Longview.
First place, sports writing: Stallard, for a story about a Longview High School graduate on the Professional Long Drivers Association circuit and a story about a Spring Hill High School senior who recovered from COVID-19 to compete in the state powerlifting championships.
Second place, editorials: Randy Ferguson, for an editorial about COVID-19's toll on the Longview community and an editorial about local control over pandemic restrictions.
Second place, feature photo: Hassell and staff writer Yoleyne Romero for photos of people fishing on a foggy morning at Synergy Park in Kilgore and a young girl exploring the Christmas tree at Heritage Plaza in Longview.
Second place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson, for a collection of three headline.
Second place, news photo: Michael Cavazos and Hassell for photos of a car being rescued from floodwaters under a Longview underpass and of the aftermath of a Kilgore vehicle chase and shooting.
Second place, column writing: Correspondent Frank Pool, for two columns about the origin of words.
Third place, journalist of the year: Christina Cavazos, for a collection of five stories.
"I am so lucky to be associated with the journalists who provide such quality news coverage for Longview," said Stephen McHaney, News-Journal publisher and president of M. Roberts Media. "It is a great honor when our peers recognize the work they do.
"Winning the sweepstakes award is particularly gratifying given the great competition this year."
Tim Thorsen, News-Journal editor and vice president of audience for M. Roberts Media, accepted the awards at the second annual joint convention of the NETPA and West Texas Press Association held in Hamilton.
"It's thrilling for our newsroom to be honored by its peers as the area’s best," he said. "These awards are a testament to our journalists’ talent, hard work and dedication. I'm proud to be a small part of the team."