John Anderson has been named regional editor of M. Roberts Media by Stephen McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media. This new title means that Anderson will oversee the newsroom operations for the News-Journal as well as the other East Texas markets.
Anderson, an East Texas resident, has been with the company for almost a year and has extensive experience in newsroom management.
Anderson is a two-time national columnist of the year award winner and was honored in 2019 for his column writing by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors. He also won three awards for feature writing, news writing and columns from the North and East Texas Press Association Awards.
This move is part of a restructuring designed to bolster newspaper operations. Taking such an approach meant eliminating Ric Brack’s position as News-Journal editor, which he held for 10 years.
News-Journal Managing Editor Randy Ferguson will remain in that position.
“We wish Ric well in his future endeavors and appreciate his service to Longview and our readers,” McHaney said. “This is a strategic decision to streamline our operations. Our readers can continue to expect quality local journalism, and we remain committed to being the most trusted source of local news.”
“The News-Journal reporters have worked hard to give the residents of Longview reliable reports on how they are affected by growth, progress and even a pandemic,” Anderson said. “Our focus will continue to be stories you can read and videos you can watch about your friends, family and neighbors. The M. Roberts Media newspapers have always been respected, and now independent judges have ranked them the best in the state. I am very proud to be part of this team.”
Anderson was a regional editor with the now Gannett-Gatehouse Media chain and was the managing editor of the Daily News of Batavia, N.Y. Anderson, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, has earned Associated Press and publishers association awards for features on World War II and Vietnam veterans.
A former sports editor and AP sports columnist award winner, Anderson has covered several Super Bowls, NASCAR, boxing, NBA and professional baseball and soccer.
“As fun as those are, I prefer to read about the Little League games or local high school and college athletes,” Anderson said. “Those are the stories we like to tell in our community. The newspaper is a historical document, and the human side of news and sports stories are important to our readers, just as important as our coverage of local and state government when we let you know how decisions will affect you financially and with services.”
Anderson has also won state awards for digital storytelling through video and earned top AP awards for breaking news, investigative reports, feature writing and sports writing. In 2019, he won the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award.
“We have seen tremendous growth in our digital audience, and we appreciate being your choice when you scroll for stories on your phone or flip open a laptop or turn on a tablet,” Anderson said. “Our reporters take that trust seriously as we break news 24/7 and post videos, photos and update our eEdition seven days a week.”
While living in the rural village of Wellsville, N.Y., which is south of Buffalo, Anderson was an engaged member of his community. He was honored with a chamber of commerce person of the year award, has served as a board member with the United Way and was a member of Rotary Club, Lions Club, Loyal Order of the Moose and was a volunteer firefighter.
He also volunteered and served as a board member or president in youth football, Little League, youth wrestling and youth basketball. He has been a varsity girls volleyball coach, assistant varsity baseball coach and was an assistant baseball coach at Genesee Community College. In 2013, he led a Senior Little League team to a state championship win and they placed in the national tournament. He also worked in radio, television and as a public address announcer.
Anderson has three children, Brendan, Nick and Rayanna.