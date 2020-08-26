Whether he was furiously taking notes at a city council meeting, showing off his newest pair of sunglasses with his classic style, or giving his signature bear hugs, Jimmy Daniell Isaac served his community with love and compassion, family, friends and community leaders said this week.
Isaac, a longtime News-Journal reporter, passed away Friday at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas because of complications stemming from a chronic heart condition. He was 43.
“My first and last meetings with Jimmy were both the same: full of sunshine, life, laughter and joy,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. “He always treated me with respect and kindness and consideration. I can only hope I did the same for him.”
A loyal Eagle, Isaac grew up in Tatum and graduated from high school in 1995. During high school, Isaac discovered his love of journalism as he wrote for the city’s former Trammel Trace Tribune newspaper.
After high school, Isaac studied at Tyler Junior College and Lon Morris College. He went on to work for the Henderson Daily News, including serving as a sports editor, before coming to the News-Journal in April 2005.
Charlotte Stewart, who formerly worked with Isaac at the Daily News and News-Journal, recalled her first meeting with Isaac in 1999 at the opening of the newly renovated office space for the Henderson newspaper.
“I’ll never forget him looking ever so dapper in his knit vest, Oxford shirt and khakis,” she said. “I had written only a few stories as a stringer, and realized he was pretty green, too. He immediately put me at ease with his ready smile, boisterous laugh and quick wit.”
Isaac’s first stint at the News-Journal lasted until January 2012. He later worked for CBS 19 until December 2015, when he returned to the News-Journal.
At the News-Journal, Isaac’s primary area of coverage included the city of Longview. As the newspaper’s seasoned city reporter, Isaac attended more council meetings, town halls and board and commission meetings than “pretty much anyone else, including staff,” said Shawn Hara, city spokesman.
Over the years, Hara grew to know Isaac well and said he was always impressed by how quickly Isaac would learn a new topic and translate it into a story. His wealth of knowledge about the city not only helped newspaper readers and the community understand what was happening, it also helped staff and committee volunteers, Hara said.
“Even though he was there to report on what was happening, he often would interject his own comments into the meeting to make a point of fact about whatever was being discussed. I don’t think he was ever trying to sway a board one way or another, but if someone said something factually incorrect, Jimmy had such a great depth of knowledge that he felt obliged to make sure the various volunteers on the committees got correct information,” Hara said. “For a lot of people in the community, Jimmy’s articles were the main way they were made aware of what was happening with the city of Longview. So, I appreciated that he presented his stories with a fair and balanced approach, whether the story topic was flattering for the city or not.”
Natalie Rabicoff said his loss will impact the community, leaving a hole both in terms of his endearing personality and in his reporting capabilities.
“His sweet personality, warm smile and bear hug will be greatly missed by a world of people — starting with me. The world knows personalities like his are in very short supply, and we need more people like Jimmy in our world,” Rabicoff said. “Our newspaper needed him to get well and come back to work, because he’s always been one of a few journalists who got things straight.”
Isaac’s partner, Randy Ross, said he had a way of developing close bonds with everyone he encountered that enhanced friendships and professional relationships.
“Jimmy had a way of blending the professional and the personal that made everyone feel like a close friend,” Ross said. “He was constantly getting calls and messages about story tips and updates. He couldn’t go anywhere in East Texas without someone recognizing him and wanting to chat.”
In addition to his work at the newspaper, Isaac also was dedicated to his community. He was a member of the Longview Rotary Club and served on the board of Special Health Resources of East Texas. He also volunteered with with PFLAG Longview, an organization for gay, lesbian, transgender and queer people and their families.
Isaac also attended and participated in numerous events and fundraisers, including the annual Bee for Literacy benefiting the East Texas Literacy Council.
It was at the Bee for Literacy almost 10 years ago when Leisha Kidd-Brooks proposed to Isaac — one of many times she asked him to marry her.
“In Jimmy Isaac fashion, he paused, spelled the word correctly, and defiantly told me no!” Kidd-Brooks, who is the city’s environmental health manager, recalled. “Gosh, I loved him and his quirky fashion statements.”
Kidd-Brooks said she and her office staff beamed any time Isaac walked through the doors to visit.
“Staff treated him royally, not because of his profession but because he cared about us. We formed a bond many didn’t understand which is why it worked because we couldn’t care less what folk thought,” she said.
Isaac’s love for his family shone through in all that he did. He bragged about his niece and nephew, told stories about growing up with his sister and mother, and chauffeured his grandmother — whom he affectionately called “Granny” — around town.
While he lived and worked in Longview, he continually showed pride for his hometown and could often be found at Tatum Eagles’ basketball and football games. He also frequently took friends for tours of his hometown.
“Jimmy was proud to be from Tatum, Texas, as I discovered one day when ‘the Tatum tater’ drove me around his hometown when I was considering moving closer to Longview from Lindale to cut my 90-mile daily commute,” said Janet Ragland, who formerly worked at LeTourneau University and now is at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler. “He loved Longview, but still kept his hometown pride.”
Isaac’s sister, Kambry Cox, said the family has appreciated the overwhelming love that people have shown since her brother’s death.
“I’m thankful for all the comments; that’s what’s really helping us get through this,” she said. “It just really shows the type of person he was and the life that he lived.”
Visitation is scheduled 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Craig Funeral Home, 2001 S. Green St. in Longview. A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Wright Cemetery in Henderson. The visitation and the funeral service are open to the public; however, face coverings are required, and guests are asked to social distance.
Donations to assist with funeral expenses can be contributed online by visiting www.craigfh.com/payments. Those who contribute should enter a payment amount and then in the “Comments/Notes” section, specify that the donation is for Isaac’s services.