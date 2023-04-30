News-Journal staff members earned honors at this past weekend's North and East Texas Press Association conference in Nacogdoches as well as the Texas Managing Editors conference April 15 in Galveston.
Among the NETPA awards going to the News-Journal are overall Sweepstakes honors in its division; Journalist of the Year to staff writer Jo Lee Ferguson; and Photographer of the Year to photojournalist Les Hassell.
NETPA winners are:
First place, column writing: Sports Editor Jack Stallard;
First place, editorial writing: Managing Editor Randy Ferguson;
First place, feature photos: Hassell and photojournalist Michael Cavazos;
First place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson;
First place, news photos: Cavazos;
Second place, feature story: Jo Lee Ferguson and Hassell;
Second place, sports writing: Stallard and staff writer Thomas Bingham;
Second place, sports photos: Hassell;
Third place, news writing: Jo Lee Ferguson; and
Third place, community service: Jo Lee Ferguson and Randy Ferguson.
Other NETPA awards received by News-Journal staff members are:
Second place, general excellence;
First place, page design; and
Second place, sports coverage.
In addition, News-Journal staff members received four honors from Texas Managing Editors during its conference earlier this month:
First place, editorial writing: Randy Ferguson;
First place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson;
Second place, deadline writing: Jo Lee Ferguson; and
Honorable mention, sports photo: Hassell