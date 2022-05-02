The News-Journal brought home 15 awards Saturday and Sunday from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors convention in Irving, including honors in the newsroom of the year and community service categories.
Competing in a division that includes newspapers in such cities as Galveston, Victoria, Tyler, Waco, El Paso and Corpus Christi, the News-Journal won second place in newsroom of the year, which is a sweepstakes award.
The category is judged on three complete editions of a newspaper as well as its website. Points from other categories also count toward an overall score.
Other Texas APME honors earned by News-Journal staff members are:
Second place, community service: Staff writer Jo Lee Ferguson, Digital Editor Scott Brunner and Managing Editor Randy Ferguson for a series of stories and editorials about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine access in the Longview area.
First place, editorial writing: Randy Ferguson for a collection of five editorials, including about COVID-19’s toll on the Longview community, local control over pandemic restrictions and more.
First place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson for a collection of five headlines.
Second place, news photography: Multimedia journalist Michael Cavazos for a photo of a car being rescued from floodwaters under a Longview underpass.
Second place, specialty reporting: Randy Ferguson for a story about East Texas’ history of racial violence and a story about the 50th anniversary of full integration within Longview ISD.
Second place, general column writing: Sports Editor Jack Stallard for a collection of three columns, including about his high school yearbook, the death of his brother from COVID-19 and the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old Hallsville girl.
Third place, sports column writing: Stallard for a collection of three columns, including about the death of Hank Aaron, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and a baseball field next to his house in Kilgore.
Third place, designer of the year: Randy Ferguson for a collection of five front page designs.
Honorable mention, feature writing: Former ETX View and Special Sections Editor Christina Cavazos for a story about the 10th anniversary of devastating East Texas wildfires.
Honorable mention, feature writing: Randy Ferguson for a story about the 50th anniversary of full integration within Longview ISD.
Honorable mention, sports photography: Michael Cavazos for a photos from the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo.
News-Journal staff members also placed in three Star categories sponsored in partnership with the Headliners Foundation of Texas:
Second place, Star Opinion Writer of the Year: Randy Ferguson for a collection of five editorials, including about COVID-19’s toll on the Longview community, local control over pandemic restrictions and more.
Third place, Star Photojournalist of the Year: Multimedia journalist Les Hassell for a collection of 12 photos.
Third place, Star Online Package of the Year: Brunner and Randy Ferguson for a multimedia presentation for a story about East Texas’ history of racial violence.