The News-Journal received 13 awards from the Texas Press Association in results announced Saturday at the group's annual convention in Denton.
The News-Journal competes in the daily division with newspapers including the Galveston County Daily News, Victoria Advocate, Lufkin Daily News, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Awards won in this year's contest, based on work published in part of 2019 and 2020, are:
Sweepstakes, second place: For total points accumulated in all contest categories.
General excellence, third place: For two complete issues.
Page design, second place: Managing Editor Randy Ferguson and former sports staff writer Hayden Henry for a collection of four page designs.
Feature photography, third place: Photographers Michael Cavazos and Les Hassell for a collection of five photos.
News photography, third place: Cavazos and Hassell for a collection of five photos.
News writing, third place: Ferguson and Digital Editor Scott Brunner for an account of a December 2019 inmate escape at the Gregg County Jail; and former staff writer Jimmy Isaac for a story on the lack of access on Longview streets for residents who use wheelchairs.
Special section, third place: For one part of a four-part special section on Longview's 150th birthday.
Advertising, fourth place: News-Journal graphic artists for a collection of three advertisements.
Column writing, fourth place: Former Associate Editor Phil Latham for a collection of two columns.
Editorial writing, fourth place: Former Editor Ric Brack and Latham for an editorial urging the resignation of former House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and for another advocating for the release of video footage in a Longview police officer-involved shooting.
Feature writing, fourth place: Ferguson for a story about how Mother’s Day was celebrated during the pandemic and columnist and staff writer Jo Lee Ferguson for a story about a COVID-19 survivor.
Headline writing, fourth place: Randy Ferguson, for a collection of three headlines.
Sports photography, fourth place: Cavazos and Hassell, for a collection of five photos.