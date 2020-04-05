From staff reports
The News-Journal received 17 awards from the North and East Texas Press Association, including the top sweepstakes prize, in results announced Saturday.
The association’s annual convention and awards presentation, which was scheduled this year in Rockwall, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The News-Journal competes in the large daily classification against other newspapers including the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Lufkin Daily News.
Awards won in this year’s contest, based on work published in 2019, are:
First place, general excellence: For two complete issues.
First place, community service: Numerous News-Journal staff members for news stories, editorials and columns about the Longview ISD-East Texas Advanced Academies charter partnership.
First place, news writing: Staff writers Jimmy Daniell Isaac, Kristen Barton and Ken Hedler and Digital Editor Scott Brunner and former staff writer Glenn Evans for a story on a destructive May storm and Evans for a story marking 100 years since the Longview race riots.
First place, feature writing: Evans, for a story on the Oinkin Oasis Forever Home pig ranch in Gilmer and for the story on the Longview race riots;
First place, editorial writing: Editor Ric Brack and Editor Emeritus Phil Latham for editorials on the city’s Hinsley Park redevelopment efforts and a Longview police-involved shooting.
First place, headline writing: Managing Editor Randy Ferguson, for a collection of three headlines.
First place, page design: Ferguson and sports writer Hayden Henry, for a collection of four page designs.
First place, sports coverage: The News-Journal sports staff, for two complete sports sections focusing on high school football coverage.
First place, column writing: Latham and Frank Thomas Pool, for a collection of four columns.
First place, special section: Charm/View magazine, for the January/February 2019 issue.
Second place, sports writing: Henry, for a story on a local gymnast and a story on the Longview Lobo football team’s trip to the Capitol in Austin.
Second place, feature photo: Photographer Les Hassell, for a photo from the Oinkin Oasis Forever Home pig ranch in Gilmer and for a photo from Kids Free Fish Day at Lake O’ the Pines.
Second place, sports photo: Photographer Michael Cavazos, for a photo of the Tatum-Sabine high school football game and for a photo of Longview Metro Aquatic Swim Club practice.
Third place, news photo: Cavazos, for a photo of 124th District Court Judge Alfonso Charles during trial and for a photo of the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Club Kickoff Party.
Third place, journalist of the year: Isaac, for a collection of five stories.
Third place, advertising: the News-Journal’s graphic artist department, for a Gym Box ad.
The News-Journal also received the sweepstakes award in its classification based on total points earned from other awards.