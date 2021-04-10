The News-Journal received 13 awards from the North and East Texas Press Association in results announced Saturday.
The association’s annual convention and awards presentation was held in Rockwall after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The News-Journal competes in the large daily classification against other newspapers including the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Lufkin Daily News and Texarkana Gazette.
Awards won in this year’s contest, based on work published in 2020, are:
Sweepstakes, third place: For total points accumulated in all contest categories.
Third place, general excellence: For two complete issues.
First place, editorial writing: Former Editor Ric Brack and former Associate Editor Phil Latham for editorials about Gregg County's Confederate statue and the lack of transparency in reporting COVID-19 cases at nursing homes.
First place, column writing: Latham, for a collection of two columns.
First place, sports writing: Former sports writer Hayden Henry, for a story about high school athletes trying to stay in shape during spring school shutdowns and for a story about the rising popularity of pickleball in Longview.
First place, feature photo: Photographer Les Hassell, for a photo of a wedding inside a Longview hospital and for a photo of an assisted living facility resident framed by a window mural.
Second place, journalist of the year: News-Journal columnist and writer Jo Lee Ferguson, for a collection of five stories.
Second place, feature writing: Jo Lee Ferguson for a story about a COVID-19 survivor and Managing Editor Randy Ferguson for a story about how Mother's Day was celebrated during the pandemic.
Second place, sports coverage: The News-Journal sports staff, for two complete sports sections focusing on high school football coverage.
Third place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson, for a collection of three headlines.
Third place, page design: Randy Ferguson and Henry for a collection of four page designs.
Third place, sports photo: Photographer Michael Cavazos, for a photo from an East Texas Golden Gloves boxing match, and Hassell for a photo of the Carthage Bulldogs celebrating their football state championship.
Third place, news photo: Cavazos, for a a photo from a Longview protest after the death of George Floyd and for a photo of a candlelight vigil for Floyd.