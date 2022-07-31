The News-Journal took home 13 awards, including sweepstakes honors in its division, at this weekend’s Texas Press Association conference in San Marcos.
“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for the great work we have done,” said Stephen McHaney, News-Journal publisher and president of M. Roberts Media. “We are committed to providing quality journalism for the communities we serve, and our reporters and newsrooms continue to impress me with the level of work they do. It is a privilege to be able to work with such talented journalists.”
The News-Journal competes in a division that includes newspapers in Galveston, Victoria, Tyler, Marshall, Denton, New Braunfels, San Marcos and Clute.
Work produced from September 2020 through December 2021 was eligible.
Along with the sweepstakes award, which is decided based on total points earned from other categories, the News-Journal also received third place in general excellence for two complete editions.
Other winners were:
First place, online coverage: Digital Editor Scott Brunner, staff writer Jo Lee Ferguson, former Special Sections Editor Christina Cavazos, former staff writer Kristen Barton, multimedia journalist Michael Cavazos and multimedia journalist Les Hassell for stories, photos and video from the first day of Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
First place, sport coverage: Sports Editor Jack Stallard and others for two complete sports sections with an emphasis on local coverage.
First place, feature writing: Managing Editor Randy Ferguson, for a story about East Texas’ history of racial violence and a story about the 50th anniversary of full integration within Longview ISD.
First place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson, for a collection of three headline.
Second place, community service: Jo Lee Ferguson, Brunner and Randy Ferguson for a series of stories and editorials about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine access in the Longview area.
Second place, sports photography: Michael Cavazos and Hassell for photos of the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo; District 15-5A Track and Field Meet at Pirate Stadium in Longview; the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour in Gladewater; and Longview Lobo football games against Lancaster and Tyler Legacy.
Second place, news photography: Michael Cavazos and Hassell for photos of a car being rescued from floodwaters under a Longview underpass; the aftermath of a Kilgore vehicle chase and shooting; a Longview firefighter at the scene of a wreck; a local student’s reaction to trying on glasses to alleviate his color blindness; and a funeral procession for a former Gladewater fire chief.
Third place, feature photography: Michael Cavazos, Hassel and staff writer Yoleyne Romero for photos of people fishing on a foggy morning at Synergy Park in Kilgore; a young girl exploring the Christmas tree at Heritage Plaza in Longview; a morning launch from the Great Texas Balloon Race; a young dancer at the Longview Ballet Theatre; and from the Longview Kennel Club’s AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Show.
Third place, column writing: Stallard for a column about preventing youth suicide and a column about the obituary section.
Fourth place, editorial: Randy Ferguson, for an editorial about COVID-19’s toll on the Longview community and an editorial about local control over pandemic restrictions.
Fourth place, best magazine: Jo Lee Ferguson and others for the November/December 2020 issue of Charm/View Magazine.