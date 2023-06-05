The Longview News-Journal took home 13 awards as well as sweepstakes honors this past weekend at the Texas Press Association convention in Rockwall.
Sweepstakes is the top overall award based on cumulative points in all categories.
Awards earned by News-Journal staff members for work published in 2022 are:
First place, online live coverage: Staff writer Jo Lee Ferguson, multimedia journalist Michael Cavazos, multimedia journalist Les Hassell and former Digital Editor Scott Brunner for stories, photos and video from a city of Longview water main break.
First place, feature writing: Ferguson and Hassell, for stories about public art in Longview and a memorial for a well-known Longview homeless man.
First place, news photography: Cavazos and Hassell, for a collection of five photos.
First place, feature photography: Cavazos and Hassell, for a collection of five photos.
Second place, community service: Jo Lee Ferguson and Managing Editor Randy Ferguson, for a story on protecting special educations students in classrooms as well as a corresponding editorial.
Second place, column writing: Sports Editor Jack Stallard, for a collection of two columns.
Second place, headline writing: Randy Ferguson, for a collection of three headlines.
Second place, page design: News-Journal staff, for a collection of four page designs.
Second place, sports coverage: Stallard and staff writer Thomas Bingham, for two complete sports sections.
Second place, sports photography: Cavazos and Hassell, for a collection of five photos.
Third place, special section: News-Journal staff, for an issue of the Long-view Quarterly.
Fourth place, best website: News-Journal staff, for news-journal.com .
Fourth place, editorial writing: Randy Ferguson, for a collection of two editorials.