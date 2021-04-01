Downtown Longview bustled with activity Thursday night as ArtWalk returned after a year-long absence.
“It’s so nice to be out,” attendee Hannah Penney said. “It feels so good.”
Longtime participants, new artists and first-time attendees seemed to enjoy getting out of the house and getting back to community events.
“I was thinking about that, walking past the music and everything, I haven’t been able to do this for like a year, so it feels really great,” Penney said.
ArtWalk is one of the first returning downtown events of the year after 2020 events were cancelled because of COVID-19.
It's a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists. The event has the dual purpose of bringing people to downtown and showcasing local artists. Musicians and other performers often attend, as well. The event is held once per season, four times a year. ArtWalk has been taken over by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the Cultural Arts District.
“At first when I started going out, I was really anxious,” attendee Hannah Wilson said. “It’s been so nice because it’s been so peaceful and just very open. Everybody has been super friendly.”
Penney, LeAnne Gross, Hannah Wilson and Mary Wilson went to ArtWalk together and were looking at quits displayed indoors. Three of the four, including Penney, were attending for the first time. Gross said the last time she went to ArtWalk was about five years ago.
“I’m a school teacher, so it’s nice to be out,” Gross said.
Penney said it was fun to browse the different art styles on display.
"I came out just because I needed a break," she said. "It’s very relaxing for me, and I got to start my Easter weekend off the right way.”
Metal artists, woodworkers, painters, jewelry makers and other types of artists showed off their work.
Mae Hensley said she recently made her dream a reality, becoming a full-time design artist and showing at ArtWalk for the first time Thursday with her family. She paints and designs signs, wreathes, home decor and more.
“I’m definitely nervous because it’s my first time doing something like this, and it’s scary putting yourself out there for the first time,” Hensley said. “I’ve done this online, but it’s totally different talking to people face to face.”
Hensley said she first started hand-painting each sign until she could save up to buy a cutting machine for more intricate designs. She still hand-paints the flowers and the design on signs. She said she dabbled in making decor for 12 years, and her husband noticed that it was what she really loved to do.
“This has been my dream for years,” Hensley said. “I've worked desk jobs or two jobs at a time, and within this last year I've been able to quit my full-time job.”
MH Designs took off with online orders. She now hopes to expand to doing more shows.
Betty Weaver of Kilgore carried a Texas A&M University themed, pig-shaped planter down the street while looking at the different booths. Weaver and her husband purchased the planter from the East Texas Metal Creations booth.
“This has been great,” Weaver said of Thursday's event. “It’s the first time we’ve been here.”
Joseph and Diana Fordham of Speak Softly Woodworking and Designs drove from Henderson to show their signs and other custom work.
“When I saw that they were doing this again, I was like, ‘Yes’ so I contacted the museum,” Diana Fordham said. “We are family owned and operated. It’s me, my husband and my two children, and we’ve been doing this since 2017.”
Marti Michel of Hallsville likes to paint with acrylics, working with bright colors.
“It’s eclectic,” she said, smiling. This was her third ArtWalk, and she said she was thrilled to get back out to show her creations after more than a year.
“Gosh, yes, I was excited,” Michel said. “I said, ‘Well, OK, I got a bunch of new stuff ready.’ ”
Fourteen-year-old Elizabeth Cockrell displayed her tile art, acrylic paintings and handmade jewelry.
“Just play around with it,” she said of her art style. Though it is her first ArtWalk, she looks forward to coming back .
Among the unique finds at ArtWalk was Shar Nelson of Gypsy Toad Creations, who showed her decorated horseshoes.
“It basically started as a way to repurpose something that most people don’t think of,” Nelson said. The horseshoes are themed, including local high school football teams.
“I have horses myself,” Nelson said. “I found a way to repurpose them and make them into something pretty cool.”
The next ArtWalk is scheduled July 1. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .