Gregg County might be able to avoid a burn ban for a couple of weeks.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt had said this past week that the increasing heat and dry conditions might necessitate a burn ban this week, but this weekend's rains improved conditions for now.
The Texas Forest Service uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index to measure forest fire risk. This area's measurement on the index had been rising, but it was in the low 500s as of Monday, Stoudt said, and hadn't risen as expected.
"With that little spot rain we had around the county we might be be able to get past this week and next week without a burn ban," Stoudt said.