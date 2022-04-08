Longview Kilgore-Cable reported Friday morning that there is no estimated time of restoration for an internet outage affecting its customers that began Thursday afternoon.
“The circuits are not restored. We do not have an ETR (estimated time of restoration),” the company said in a 7:30 a.m. update on its Facebook page. “This remains the priority of both our vendors we lease the circuits and our company engineers. The phone lines and chats will be busy again with long hold times.”
The company first reported the outage at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday saying the “service interruption” has been impacting customers for about the past 20 minutes.
In updates since, the company reported that its lines and equipment are good.
“We do not have any damage in our service area. We are like other providers will lease circuits to deliver the internet service from companies and we use Level 3, ATT and Windstream. We lease these circuits for redundancy purposes. Level 3 is reporting a fiber cut in Dallas. Windstream is reporting “a major event” and their circuit is down and ATT has not responded yet to why they are down. We are working with Level 3 to route us to a data center in Houston and waiting for confirmation. More updates will be provided when available,” the company said at 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to Longview Kilgore-Cable, its Facebook page is the best source for the most updated information as it continues to work toward a solution.