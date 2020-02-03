No one has filed to run for any of three available seats on the Kilgore City Council — not even the incumbents.
Two weeks into the filing period, and with less than two weeks to go, City Clerk Rachel Rowe said Monday that it appears that candidates might "wait until the last minute this year."
Kilgore City Council members who terms expire in May are Merlyn Holmes in Place 1, Mike Sechrist in Place 3 and Victor Boyd in Place 4.
In White Oak, John Frazier has filed for the Place 4 seat currently held by Greg Hulett, who has yet to file for reelection, Assistant City Coordinator Melba Haralson said.
White Oak Mayor Kyle Kutch and Place 5 Councilman Kevin Hood have filed for reelection, she said.
In Gladewater, each of the City Council incumbents facing expiring terms — Mayor and Place 1 member J.D. Shipp, Place 2 member Farrell Alexander and Place 3 member Brandy Flanagan — have all filed for reelection.
The council has one contested race so far.
Scott Owens, a former council member, has filed to challenge Alexander in the Place 2 spot, Gladewater City Clerk Judy VerHouten said.
The filing period began Jan. 15 and ends Feb. 14 for city elections that will take place May 2.