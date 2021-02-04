Gregg County courts are continuing to postpone jury selection and jury trials through February because of a continued increase in COVID-19 cases.
Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court said no jury trials were held in January, and the courts decided, along with county health officials, to cancel the Feb. 8 jury call.
“That was the only Monday Maude Cobb had available in February,” Charles said of Feb. 8.
Judges in consultation with the Gregg County Health Department made the decision to postpone jury trials. The judges are required to consult with a local health authority within five days before a trial, according to Texas Supreme Court emergency orders.
Charles said judges hoped to resume calling panels for Feb. 8, but based on the area’s COVID-19 numbers, they agreed to cancel.
“I think we’re cautiously optimistic on March,” Charles said. Officials likely will begin discussions in late February on whether or not to resume in late February, Charles said.
In early September, jury trials started back up in Gregg County after a months-long hiatus because of the pandemic. Only four trials were held between September and November. The county has not called a jury panel or held a jury trial since November. December, January and February panels were canceled.
“I think there might be some better comfort level now that people are starting to get the vaccine,” Charles said. “Obviously, safety is the biggest factor we look at. We take that responsibility seriously.”
He said there are few in-person hearings being held in the courthouse at this time.
“We are doing almost everything virtually,” Charles said. “There are still some we do have to have in person, like if someone is faced with the possibility of going to jail or prison.
“We’re still working as hard as we can,” Charles said. “We’re anxious to return to jury trials, but we have to make sure it’s safe to do so.”