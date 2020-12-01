No one was injured in a Monday night fire in South Longview.
Crews responded about 10:20 p.m. Monday to a fire in the 700 block of Clingman Drive, according to the Longview Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the roof of the home.
According to the fire department, a resident was at home when the fire started but he was able to escape without injury. The fire department said the resident had started a fire in his fireplace before going to bed, and he awoke to the sound of a smoke detector going off.
The majority of the fire was contained to the attic space in the area of the chimney, the fire department said. Estimated damage to the home is about $50,000.