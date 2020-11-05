{span}The cause of a Wednesday night house fire in Longview is under investigation, officials said Thursday.{/span}
{span}Crews responded at about 10:35 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Bostic Drive.{/span}
{span}Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure to be about 50% involved with fire coming from the roof, the department said in a statement. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.{/span}
{span}“There was no one home at the time of the fire, and the house appeared to be going through a remodel,” the statement said.{/span}
{span}There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.{/span}