The cause of a Wednesday night house fire in South Longview is under investigation, officials said Thursday.
Crews responded at about 10:35 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of Bostic Drive.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure to be about 50% involved with fire coming from the roof, the department said in a written statement. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.
“There was no one home at the time of the fire, and the house appeared to be going through a remodel,” the statement said.
There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.