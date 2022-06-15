Power use is soaring in East Texas along with the arrival of high temperatures.
This area's power provider, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co., reported that it logged the "unofficial peak load" so far this year between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday at 4,500 megawatts.
"While it is higher than last year around the same time period at 3,400 MW, it is less than our record, which was about 5,500 MW on Aug. 3, 2011," said Tara Muck, spokesperson.
"Typically, our peak demand is the late July and early August time frame," Muck said. "With our region already experiencing triple-digit temperatures, we anticipate a hot summer. We’ve prepared our system for peak usage during the summer months by doing plant maintenance in the spring."
SWEPCO and this part of Texas belong to the Southwest Power Pool, instead of the ERCOT power grid to which much of the rest of the state belongs. The Southwest Power Pool serves 14 states, and has said it has enough generating capacity to meet this summer's demand.
"The power going to SWEPCO customers comes from not only local power plants but also other SWEPCO plants in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, along with wind facilities in other states, and some power purchases from other power plants outside the SWEPCO system," Muck said.
ERCOT set a power use record on Sunday when it hit 74.9 gigawatts of demand, according to news reports. While the Southwest Power Pool's service area is experiencing high temperatures, it has not broken its power demand record, said spokeswoman Meghan Sever.
"These high temperatures are forecasted to persist well into next week and are driving system loads near our all-time record peak load of 51,037 MW (set July 28, 2021)," Sever said. "Recent storm outages on the transmission system paired with the high-load conditions are contributing to heightened congestion. A strong wind forecast early this week is helping to boost the system capacity outlook. SPP is currently operating under normal conditions, and staff are continually monitoring the situation and are prepared to give notice to stakeholders via system advisories or alerts if our outlook declines."
The organization has said it expects peak demand during the summer season that lasts from June until September to reach 51.1 gigawatts, although other scenarios were considered.
"Its diverse fleet of member utilities’ conventional and renewable generating resources will be prepared to serve at least 55.5 GW, taking both planned and a margin of unplanned outages into consideration," Southwest Power Pool previously reported. "SPP’s all-time peak demand for electricity was 51 GW, which occurred July 28, 2021."
The National Weather Service expects high temperatures of 98 and 99 degrees for much of the rest of the week, and 100 on Saturday.