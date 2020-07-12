AUSTIN — The Texas Water Development Board has extended the deadline to Friday for nominations of potential members of Texas’ first-ever regional flood planning groups.
The 15 regional planning groups, formed around river basin boundaries, will require 12 representatives of specific interest categories, including agriculture, industries, river authorities, counties, municipalities, water districts, flood districts, electric generating utilities, water utilities, environmental interests, small businesses and the public.
The planning groups will develop regional flood plans by January 2023, which will culminate in the inaugural state flood plan in 2024.
Interested candidates should fill out a nomination form available on the Water Development Board website at twdb.texas.gov .
Forms must be submitted by Friday. The board will select planning group members by early fall.
The Texas Water Development Board is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources.