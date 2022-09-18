Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee is accepting nominations for the 19th annual Unity Honors Award.
The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award that recognizes residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice, according to Partners in Prevention. Nominations also are being accepted for service recognition of schools, businesses or organizations that have done outstanding work with the past year while promoting diversity, unity and creating a cooperative spirit for the greater good of the community.
The Unity and Diversity Committee will honor recipients Feb. 15 at an awards luncheon at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
This year's recipients were NaTusha Howard and Jerry Gardner.
The mission of the Unity and Diversity Committee is to overcome barriers to the full inclusion of all community members by protecting human rights, challenging discrimination and celebrating diversity, according to Partners in Prevention.
Monthly meetings are held at noon the first Monday of each month at the Longview Public Library.
Nomination forms are accepted online at LongviewTexas.gov/UnityHonors , or paper forms are available at the Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.; City Hall, 300 W Cotton St.; and Partners in Prevention, fourth floor of the Glover-Crim Building, 140 E. Tyler St.
Nomination forms can be emailed to pjimenez@longviewtexas.gov or mailed to Partners in Prevention Unity Honors, PO Box 1952, Longview, TX 75606.
The deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 28.