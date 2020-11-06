Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2021 Unity Honors Award.
The lifetime achievement award from the city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee pays homage to local residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting harmony, understanding and social justice.
Nominees must be people who work and/or live in the greater Longview area, whether in the past or the present.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. today.
Nomination forms are available at Partners in Prevention, on the fourth floor of the Glover-Crim Building at 140 E. Tyler St and at the Longview Public Library at 222 W. Cotton St. Online and printable forms can be found at www.longviewtexas.gov/2631/Unity-Honors .
Completed forms can be emailed to Taylor Thornton at tthornton@longviewtexas.gov .