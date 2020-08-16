From staff reports
Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 Unity Honors Award.
The lifetime achievement award from the city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee pays homage to local residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting harmony, understanding and social justice.
Nominees must be people who work and/or live in the greater Longview area, whether in the past or the present.
A local business, organization or school also may be nominated for outstanding work within the past year by promoting diversity, unity and creating a cooperative spirit by encouraging and mobilizing change for the greater good of the community, according to the city.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Nov. 6.
Nomination forms are available at Partners in Prevention, on the fourth floor of the Glover-Crim Building at 140 E. Tyler St and at the Longview Public Library at 222 W. Cotton St. Online and printable forms can be found at www.longviewtexas.gov/2631/Unity-Honors .
Completed forms can be emailed to Taylor Thornton at tthornton@longviewtexas.gov .
Honorees will be recognized at the 17th annual Unity Honors Award Luncheon set 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
For information, call Partners in Prevention at (903) 237-1019.
In February, co-founder of the all-volunteer Community Outreach Mission Johnnie Johnson and charter member of the Race Relations Committee, which was renamed the Unity and Diversity Committee several years ago, Sally Gossett Barron received the Unity Honors Awards. Two local nonprofit organization — Longview Community Ministries and Newgate Mission — received Special Recognition Awards.
In 2019, youth activist Kasha Williams and Greater Longview United Way retiree LaDelle Kay received the Unity Honors Awards, while Silver Grizzly Espresso, owned by Vance Freeman, and Divine Catering owner Kevin Hawkins received the Special Recognition Awards.
In 2018, the honors went to Eastman Chemical Co.-Texas Operations retirees Regina Wayne and the Rev. Lewis Thompson Jr., while Chick-fil-A owner Chuck King received the Special Recognition Award.