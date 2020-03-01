It’s time for Longview to name names.
A task force for the newly created Longview Walk of Honor is accepting nominations for the new recognition effort coming to downtown. Deadline is March 31.
The nomination process was discussed this past week during a Gregg County Historical Commission meeting, though no vote was taken.
No more than five people will be inducted into the Walk of Honor this spring during the city’s sesquicentennial celebration, commission member Dena Dotson said, but there is no limit to how many nominations can be submitted.
Two of the first chairpersons of the Gregg County Historical Commission — Dr. Norman Black and Amelia Belding — were suggested by commission members as posthumous nominations.
“I thought maybe we should consider Dr. Black because he was a one-man show for many, many years,” Commission Chairwoman Gem Meachem said. “When he was here, he was just a ball of fire.”
Commission member Allen McReynolds said of Belding, “Mentioning Norman makes me think of Amelia only because for 20 years she wrote (state historical) marker applications daily and did the first 20 almost by herself.”
According to the city task force’s nomination criteria, nominees can be individuals, families or groups; can be from throughout Longview’s history, whether living or deceased; and can’t be current elected officials. Nominees should have spent their formative, creative or impactful years in the Longview area and have a clear connection to the greater Longview-centric geographic area, though not limited to inside the city limits.
Anyone can submit nominations.
“A lot of incredible people have lived in Longview over the years, and we think this will be a great way to commemorate their place in our community’s history,” task force Chairman Tim Patrick said. “If you know someone that you think should be recognized, we encourage you to submit a nomination.”
The Walk of Honor Task Force will review nominations and select honorees. Plaques will be placed in downtown Longview starting from Heritage Plaza.
Community sponsorships and donations are being sought to implement the project, according to the city.
Nominations can be made online at LongviewTexas.gov/Honor . Nomination forms also are available at Longview City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
Contact Shawn Hara at (903) 237-2733 for information.