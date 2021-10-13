The Longview Unity and Diversity Committee is seeking nominations for two people to be honored at the 18th annual Unity Honors banquet scheduled for Feb. 16.
Past recipients of the award are residents who have stood against prejudice and discrimination while demonstrating leadership in promoting racial harmony and understanding in the Longview community, according to information from the city.
The Unity and Diversity Committee also is seeking nominations for schools, businesses and organizations that have done outstanding work within the past year to be honored with a special recognition.
In 2012, the Unity Honors committee introduced a new service acknowledgment component giving special recognition to residents who have promoted diversity, unity and creating a cooperative spirit in encouraging and mobilizing change for the greater good of the community.
Nominations are due Oct. 29.
The Unity and Diversity Committee (formerly known as Race Relations) was established in 1995 and is sponsored by the city’s Partners in Prevention group.
For information, call Partners in Prevention (903) 237-1019.