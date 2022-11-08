One Love Longview’s next step is “pivotal” in the nonprofit organization’s future.
Executive Director Amanda Veasey said the organization is working toward opening an “upscale” thrift store, a “marketplace” that she said One Love is hoping also will feature local vendors and artists.
“I have to say, it’s going to be pivotal,” Veasey said of the store.
The store will be located next to the organization’s home, where it recently moved to at 1015 McCann Road. The building next door was once home to Sharman’s Sewing Center, which has since relocated. Veasey said the expansion to operate a thrift store is a “financial move.
“One Love has grown to a point we need financial support to help us sustain,” she said.
The organization quadrupled its space and expenses by moving.
“Being able to have some kind of income to help us sustain – we don’t have an option,” she said. “We have taken on a lot,” Veasey added.
At its previous home on Fairmont, the organization paid $2,200 a month in rent and that included utilities, she said. The new space costs $4,800 a month plus all the utilities. Between that and other costs monthly expenses are running about $12,000 a month, she said. One Love is having to watch and possibly limit spending on programs such as helping clients get their IDs and birth certificates.
The move also put One Love Longview closer to Marshall Avenue, where transient members of the community are concentrated. The organization, which provides a variety of services to homeless and low-income people, is seeing a larger and different clientele than it did on Fairmont. The needs are greater, Veasey said.
“The community has been wonderful and has come through in more ways than we can count,” she said.
Veasey is counting on the thrift store to help raise funds to hire more staff — One Love Longview has four part-time employees right now, she said — and eventually to provide dormitory style housing.
Veasey is planning for the store to open in January, but One Love does not yet have access to the building. The organization is accepting donations of small items for the thrift store at its office now, and will start taking larger items when it has the keys to the building next door.
“We really want to create a very welcoming, warm – in true One Love form – very nontraditional marketplace experience for folks to come in,” she said. “We have a vision of being a really upscale thrift store.”