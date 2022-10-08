A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level.
The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
Dr. Steven Curley, a surgical oncologist, said he was recruited by Christus four years ago. Before that, he was in Houston for 30 years having spent 25 years at MD Anderson Cancer Center and five at Baylor College of Medicine.
Before his move to East Texas, there were no trained surgical oncologists in the region, he said.
"Part of my coming up here, I did some research from the state of Texas cancer database and realized that you have a lot of patients who were going to get their surgery (to) even Dallas, Houston and other places," Curley said.
According to Curley, the area wasn't short of medical or radiation oncology but fell short with providing the surgical component.
Since his move, the number of surgical oncologists has grown from only Curley to six. The surgeons specialize in intestinal system cancers, sarcomas, melanoma, breast cancer, head and neck and gynecologic oncology, he said.
"I'll be blunt — part of my coming up here is, I pulled the leadership at Christus, I said, 'If you want to really make this a great program, you are going to have to build a new cancer center,' and so that was part of the agreement with me coming up here is that they were going to be focused working with our colleagues, Texas Oncology, on building a world class cancer center," Curley said.
State-of-the-art cancer care is referred to as multidisciplinary care, meaning that patients are going to see a variety of professionals such as surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and other specialists, he said.
In his past, Curley said he always worked in a conjoined clinic that allowed specialists to see patients all in the same space. Nowhere in Northeast Texas operates this type of facility.
"So if a patient needs to see me as a surgical oncologist, they have to come to one clinic and then another on another day." he said
A conjoined clinic arrangement makes it easier for patients to see all of the physicians who are providing their care at a single site, he said.
That's not the only way patients will benefit from the center. Curley offered two main benefits. First, if patients need a complex cancer operation they now won't have to travel to larger cities such as Dallas or Houston. The second is the ability to expand clinical research offerings, he said.
He gave an example of a patient who may need a novel type of treatment and already has had standard chemotherapy without seeing results.
"Instead of going to one of the major academic centers like an MD Anderson or a UT Southwestern, they can get that same level of clinical trials here," Curley said. "We've got the ability to perform that clinical research right here."
Complex cancer surgeries can include everything from liver resections, pancreatic cancer surgery, esophageal cancer surgery, stomach cancer and more, he said. According to Curley, published research has shown that patients do better if their surgery is done by a someone who does a lot of those operations every year in a center that provides quality aftercare.
"(Patients are) oftentimes in the hospital for several days afterwards, so you have to have great nursing care, great nutritional care — all of those things are critical components to a good outcome for the patient," he said.
The new center will have state-of-the-art imaging equipment that will help physicians make more accurate diagnoses, he said. New targeted therapies also will be offered such as using a radioactive particle on a targeted molecule to direct it to the cancer so that a high dose of radiation is focused into the cancer cells but not into the normal tissue, he explained.
The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute is set to have its ribbon cutting Nov. 9, open Nov. 14 and have a grand opening Nov. 28.