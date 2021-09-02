Two families have raised the walls on their new Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity homes in Longview and Marshall.
The three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be the 114 and 115th homes built by Northeast Texas Habitat in partnership with families and community volunteers since its inception in 1985, according to the organization.
“I was overwhelmed.,” said Shadaria “Bree” Richardson, recalling the day the foundation was poured for her home. “When I saw the slab, I teared up. Homeownership became real, then, and I thought, ‘everything is finally, really going to come together for me.’”
Residents who participate in the homeownership program must invest a $1,000 down payment and complete 350 “sweat equity” (volunteer) hours in the community, including 56 hours of new homeowner education, before purchasing the home from Habitat with an affordable mortgage, according to the organization. On average, a Habitat partner will have helped to build at least two other Habitat homes before beginning work on his or her own home.
Community volunteers provide much of the labor, and financial and in-kind sponsors give the rest, the organization said. The donations help control construction costs, keeping the purchase price affordable for future homeowners, who typically cannot qualify for conventional home financing.
“Everyone should have the opportunity to get ahead, secure their family’s future, and to live in a safe, decent home,” said Habitat CEO La Juan Gordon. “Future Habitat Homeowners work hard, but the cost of living continues to rise faster than wages. Often that means, families must forgo some of the critical building blocks that keep them healthy and thriving.
“Habitat mortgages are structured to guarantee that home costs remain at 30% or below the family’s monthly income so that the family can pull out of housing poverty and begin to build wealth and more self-sufficiency.”
The homes under construction in Marshal and Longview are expected to be complete before the end of the year.
The organization encourages volunteers to build with the Richardson and Robinson families from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. No construction experience is necessary.
Build locations are 310 W. Walnut St. in Longview and 2207 N. Franklin St. in Marshall.
A family recently received the keys to its new Habitat home on Sabine Street in Longview, where other Habitat homes also have been built.
To contribute, volunteer, or get more information about Habitat programs, contact the organization at info@netxhabitat.org or 903-236-0900. Follow the construction progress on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/northeasttexashabitat