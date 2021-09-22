Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity has received a grant of $350,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve rural Gregg, Harrison, and Upshur county homes.
The money will be used to correct health and safety hazards in the homes of lower-income elderly residents, persons with disabilities and military veterans, according to the organization.
USDA Rural Development works to increase economic development and improve the quality of life in rural areas and small towns.
“USDA Rural Development's five-year partnership with Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity has provided repair and rehabilitation assistance to many low and very low-income rural citizens in Northeast Texas”, said Yolanda Collins, USDA Rural Development Area 4 director. “Our partnership has helped tremendously in USDA Rural Development initiative to provide the assistance needed for citizens of rural communities.”
Northeast Texas Habitat has repaired more than 700 homes across its three-county area since starting the critical repair program in 2013. The grant will fund up to fifteen 15 beginning in November.
“Living in a home that is safe, accessible and affordable is crucial to physical, financial and emotional health,” said LaJuan Gordon, CEO of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity. “A poll by the American Planning Association found that 69% of adults ages 50 to 65 said staying in their home and community for as long as possible was essential. However, the reality is that the factors and capabilities necessary to maintain a healthy, safe home shift over time. NE Texas Habitat is committed to helping the people of our communities stay healthier and live affordably and safely at home for as long as they choose to so.”
According to Gordon, the home repair program also benefits the larger community by strengthening its residents, preserving or increasing property values and enhancing community livability over time.
To apply for home repair assistance, contribute, or volunteer, contact the organization at info@netxhabitat.org or at (903) 236-0900.