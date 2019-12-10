Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity has scheduled a Build Day on Saturday for volunteers to help construct a home in Longview.
The event is set 8 a.m. to noon at 619 Texas St.
The organization says volunteers are needed to paint, install a fence and do landscaping.
Volunteers must be 18 or older and complete a waiver at tinyurl.com/habitatdec14buildday .
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization in all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world, according to its website.
Habitat builds and improves homes in partnership with residents and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live, according to the organization.