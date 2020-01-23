PITTSBURG — Northeast Texas water planners solidified their resolve against a proposed lake that urban planners to the west say they need.
Several members of the Northeast Texas Regional Water Planning Group, also known as Region D, maintained Thursday that they want no action on the proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir — construction, permitting or even identification as a recommended strategy to meet water needs — at least until 2070, if ever.
During a regular meeting in Pittsburg, the group directed language for its Initially Prepared Plan that could be submitted to the state as Region D's draft water plan for the next 50 years.
The plan is due to the state by March 3. Thursday's meeting ended with the 24-person committee itemizing language that opposes Marvin Nichols Reservoir in case Region D doesn't resolve differences with urban water planners.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area, known by state water planners as Region C, wants to include construction of Marvin Nichols by 2050 in its draft for the 2021 state water plan.
Kevin Ward, general manager of the Trinity River Authority, has said that Marvin Nichols is the best solution to meet Region C’s growing water needs and that it can’t wait past 2050 for construction.
Northeast Texas, or Region D, opposes construction of Marvin Nichols especially before 2070.
Four years ago, the two regions agreed to keep Marvin Nichols as an alternative strategy in 2070, but Region C now wants that strategy 20 years earlier, and it has offered to delay permit requests on the project if Region D will agree.
Several Region D Committee members vowed Thursday not to agree.
Both regions tried to work out a compromise, with each selecting subcommittees that held three joint meetings over the past three months. The Texas Water Development Board even provided a mediator, but neither side budged.
“If we can’t get past that, then I think we’re going to find ourselves in a position where we have different proposals by Region C and Region D,” mediator Robert Gulley said Jan. 14 at the final joint subcommittee meeting in Sulphur Springs.
If they submit conflicting drafts to the state, the matter could be settled either by state lawmakers or the courts.
Region C Committee members will meet Feb. 10 in Arlington to decide on their draft plan.
Ward and Region D Chairman Jim Thompson of Cass County have agreed to talk after the Feb. 10 meeting to determine whether to hold another joint meeting to try yet again to hash out their differences.
However, Region D prepared language to state its opposition to the reservoir "if negotiations fail," Thompson said.
Jim Davis, who represents Upshur County water utility interests on the Region D Committee, suggested that the group use Region C's want for Marvin Nichols as a bargaining chip "to make up a wish list of everything we can think of and see how much we can get."
Thompson answered that he doesn't believe Region C will make adequate concessions, "because they're taking," he said. "They're not giving."
Committee member and Lamar County rancher David Nabors adamantly said he wasn't interested in any negotiation that supported constructing Marvin Nichols.
"I'm not negotiating with Marvin Nichols" Reservoir, Nabors said. Region C "can do without or look someplace else."
Nearly 100 people filled the meeting Thursday inside the Region 8 Education Service Center conference hall.
Donna Warren, a retired educator from Red River County, said building the reservoir would affect everyone in a number of ways, including new roads having to be built and new utilities having to be laid. It would also mean fewer dollars for school classrooms and teacher salaries, she said.
"It's about homes. It's about properties. It's about farmers. It's about lost cattle ranches," Warren said. "There are a lot of things to consider, but the first thing to consider is what is the right thing for us."
John Joseph of De Kalb in Bowie County spoke in support of building Marvin Nichols Reservoir, saying that it would benefit his and others' children and grandchildren.
"If the lake comes in, that's going to bring a lot of growth," Joseph said. "We all know we want ... to give our best to our families."
Sabine River Basin Authority Board member Kelly Mitchell said he wasn't advocating for Marvin Nichols but that he was advocating for Region D to stay involved and maintain dialogue with Region C.
"We can't control the courts," Mitchell said.
Chandler Peter with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the meeting with a report on federal mitigation requirements.
Landowners and Region D Committee members have said the acreage needed for mitigation if Marvin Nichols were built could reach into the hundreds of thousands.
Region D will meet again Feb. 26 at the Region 8 Education Service Center in Pittsburg. The time of the meeting is tentatively set for 1 p.m.