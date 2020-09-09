Several veterans gathered Tuesday around the bar top counter at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4002 in Longview. Around them, a worker applied a sealant to the floor as part of a renovation project in advance of the post’s planned reopening this month.
“It’s been difficult,” bartender and volunteer Carrie Clark said of the past several months since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the post to close. “This is not just a bar — this is a place for our veterans.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order in June to shut down bars because of the pandemic also resulted in the closure of VFW halls across Texas. The mandate closed businesses that are licensed to sell alcohol for on-site consumption and that have alcohol sales that total more than half of overall sales.
Clark said since the post closed in June, it doesn’t have the revenue coming in that would go to help veterans. Funds needed for the extensive renovations to reopen the post with a restaurant licence also are limited as the VFW is a nonprofit organization.
“Even though we’ve been closed, there are still bills to pay,” Post Commander Robert Wallace said. “Those bills don’t stop just because the doors are closed.”
Clark is volunteering to help reopen the post as a cafe and cantina. She added that the post has been blessed with contractors who are willing to help for free or at a reduced cost.
“They care about our veterans,” she said.
The goal is to reopen by Sept. 18.
VFW posts provide services to veterans, and, as Clark explained, provide socialization for veterans who need to know they are not alone.
Air Force veteran Jerry Markle said the post is family to him.
“When I first came over here, I was going through some bad times,” Markle said, voice breaking. “I often visited with (member and former Post Commander Charlie McGregor).”
Markle walked over and hugged McGregor.
“You build up a bond, you have something in common,” McGregor said. “The people here have a common bond.”
Markle said he would come to the post several times a week to socialize and be around friends.
“This is a safe place,” Markle said. “I’ve felt comfort here.”
‘Support our vets’
Wallace said the post relies on donations, members, volunteers and food and beverage sales to stay open.
“We don’t get state funds or anything like that,” he said.
Clark added that the post is “living, breathing history.”
“If these doors are permanently shut down, we are going to lose every bit of history in this place,” she said. “Everybody wants to help a veteran and everybody’s all about the American flag these days. The best thing you can do is come out and support our vets.”
In December, the post celebrated 75 years in Longview. The building will be “freshened up” before its reopening with new paint as well as a display case filled with photos and memorabilia.
“We are working on getting a little revamping,” Clark said. “If you have a family member that has served in the military and you would like to bring a picture of them, bring it up in a black frame and it will go on our wall of honor.”
Wallace and Clark talked Tuesday about some of the messages that have been left on the post’s answering machine from veterans and their families in need of assistance.
“We can’t even transport people that need to go to the VA hospital,” Clark said.
She worries about the veterans at the post she’s gotten to know — ones she says need to be around people. She said she knows some who live in their vehicles.
“It’s been hard and nerve-wracking,” she said of the closure.
Reopening
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission recently announced an initiative to help veterans’ service groups such as the VFW and American Legion “ensure their facilities can continue to provide critical services to military veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The move comes after concerns that numerous VFW halls and similar facilities, many of which contain bars, would be required to remain closed as part of Texas’ efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus,” the TABC said.
The plan was developed by TABC, VFW and state-elected officials to provide several options for veterans groups: temporarily suspend alcoholic beverage license/permit, rediagram licensed premises or operate as a restaurant.
If a post suspends its license/permit, it would not be able to sell alcoholic beverages. Rediagraming would require the post to “alter their licensed premises to exclude common areas away from the facility’s bar” and reopen the unlicensed portions of the facility to provide services. Operating as a restaurant means getting approval from the TABC for a food and beverage certificate, and alcohol sales must be less than 51% of the location’s total sales.
To open as a restaurant, the post hired a full-time cook — a veteran who recently moved to the area from Kansas.
The post will open for lunch and will have smoking and non-smoking seating.
“Everybody’s welcome in here,” Clark said. “You don’t have to be a veteran to come here and support your veterans.”
The post hopes to see a wide range of ages and hopes to recruit some younger veterans.
“We need the new vets to come here and check us out,” Clark said.
McGregor thanked Clark, saying she has been instrumental in the effort to reopen the post.
“She knows a lot more people around Longview than I do,” he said. “We appreciate her so much for what she has done to get everybody on board.”
“And don’t think I ain’t called in every favor I can think of,” Clark said, chucking.
“She’s been here first thing in the morning and last thing at night the past few weeks,” Wallace said.
Clark said she’s been getting messages and calls from customers, checking on her and asking when the post will be open again.
“I love my job, and I love these people,” she said.
To make a donation or contact VFW Post No. 4002, call (903) 753-24-13 or email vfw4002@cablelynx.com . Post 4002 is at 401 Ambassador Row in Longview.
VFW Post No. 1183 on West Marshall Avenue in Longview has closed permanently, according to its Facebook page.