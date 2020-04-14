Despite a drop in domestic violence calls to the Longview Police Department, hotline calls to the Women’s Center of East Texas have doubled during the shelter-at-home mandate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
According to LPD, domestic violence calls between March 1 to April 8 were lower this year compared with the same time frame in 2019 and 2018.
Between March 1 and April 8, Longview police have received 63 domestic violence reports. In that time frame in 2019, they received 77 reports and 75 in 2018.
Just because of a decline in police reports, that does not mean domestic violence is decreasing.
In fact, Women’s Center spokeswoman Kelly Horn said, the opposite is true.
“They’re stuck at home; they’re quarantined at home with an abuser and afraid to make a move,” she said. “They’re just afraid to call (the police). The abuser in a relationship, they have the ultimate control over what that survivor, that victim does. If they are being monitored 24/7, they can’t call, they’re not allowed to call. The abuser is controlling every aspect of their life.”
Those in abusive relationships are in even more danger than usual during a shelter-in-place order, Horn said.
“Everybody is on edge right now. And for a normal, healthy relationship, when a person is on edge and their life is spiraling out of control, they have healthy coping mechanisms in place,” she said. “Individuals that choose to abuse and their victims do not have healthy coping mechanisms, and oftentimes it channels itself in abuse.”
Additionally, Horn said domestic violence victims have a safety net they can usually turn to, but they do not have that right now either.
“With this shelter in place and this quarantine, people should be safe in their home,” she said. “But we know that domestic violence victims are not safe in their home.”
The shelter is working to continue to provide services during the quarantine, she said. Currently, people in danger still can stay in the shelter. The Women’s Center also is providing phone or video services to help clients with protective orders, divorce or other needs that do not involve seeking shelter.
The center usually sends advocates to the hospital to be with sexual assault victims during their exam, but it cannot do that right now, Horn said. While the center still provides phone services to those clients, Horn said it is not the same as the comfort that in-person help can have.
Bilingual advocate Maribel Vazquez said the pandemic is changing how she helps her clients.
“It’s been a bit of a challenge, especially when reaching out to our clients,” she said. “We try to be mindful of if they’re at a safe place to call us or not.”
Video calls are difficult because people are at home with their abusers, Vazquez said, so she has to get creative with reaching them.
“I do have an iPad that I use. I have a Google number, that really has been my best friend,” she said. “I’m able to text my clients and ask them, ‘Are you at a safe location? Can we talk now?’ or they are able to reach out to me when they have a good time that they’re able to talk to me.”
A counselor at the center is available for phone sessions, Vazquez said. She also is able to direct clients to financial or health care resources. Additionally, the center has a food pantry and toiletry items she is able to leave outside the shelter for clients to pick up without contact.
The best way for someone in an abusive relationship to reach the center is the hotline at 1-800-441-5555, Vazquez said.
“We answer it 24 hours a day, so there’s always going to be someone that’s going to answer your phone call,” she said. “Even if it’s just listening to you, we’re going to be there.”