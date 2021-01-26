After seven straight days of rainy and cold weather, East Texans are looking to dry out with some sunshine this week.
According to the National Weather Service, more than 4 inches of rain fell in Longview during the month of January.
“So, 4 inches is 1.5 inches above normal in the climate data,” NWS Shreveport Meteorologist Armani Kassel said Monday.
Rainfall from the past week pushed the rainfall total past “normal” amounts, Kassel said. Storms started to roll through the region on Jan. 19 and continued through Monday morning with fast moving dark clouds and a downpour just before 10 a.m. in Longview.
Monday afternoon finished out sunny for the first time in a week with a high reaching 75 degrees.
Kassel said the unseasonably high mid-70s temperatures in the region were in advance of a frontal boundary for a cold front. Temperatures through the week will drop quickly back down to seasonal norms of 50s and 60s.
But until the weekend, East Texas can expect at least a few days of sun to dry out the saturated region.
Today is expected to be sunny with a high of 66 degrees. There is a small chance of showers overnight, a 20% chance after midnight with a low of 43 degrees.
Mostly sunny days continue Wednesday through Friday.
“There’s still one more big chance of rain before the end of the month overall this weekend.”
A 20% chance of rain returns Friday night turning into a 50% chance Saturday. The forecast could change significantly within the week.