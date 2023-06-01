History, discussion, celebration and activism will be highlighted in a number of Pride Month events set throughout June in Longview.
Events will kick off this week with a display at the Longview Public Library. Wolfie Hoover, vice president of Pride East Texas Longview (PETL), said several informational displays were donated privately to be showcased at the library and will offer a historical walkthrough of LGBTQ+ protests, civil rights advocates, the "lavender scare" of the mid-20th century and more, Hoover said.
An official grand opening for the displays is scheduled 11 a.m. Saturday at the library, also will include a screening of the documentary, "Stonewall Uprising," followed by a roundtable discussion led by Hoover, PETL President R Mark Vinson and River Evers.
"We’re gonna be talking about how the past is really relevant right now and how this has been going on for several years — since the late 1800s — that we’ve had gay bars that have been either shut down by police or raided or harassed by police, down to the (Orlando, Florida) nightclub shooting," Hoover said.
The panel also will take audience questions.
June 10 will mark the return of PETL's seventh annual Pride event, which is set to return in a new location with added features.
Live Out Loud Family Pride is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. According to Vinson, the family-friendly event will include a mermaid and drag queen story hour, a doggie drag show, games, vendors, food trucks and more.
Pride Even Louder will follow 3 to 8 p.m. and is set to have a DJ, drag show and dance party.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy is scheduled to read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Andy Mack and the city of Longview. Additionally, a talent showcase at 3:30 p.m. will allow attendees to talk about what pride means to them and how they represent it. Vendors and food trucks will remain available for both portions.
This past year's Pride event, which was its first return in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, took place at Heritage Plaza in downtown, which Vinson said the group outgrew. Summer heat also contributed to the move to Maude Cobb, he said.
"We’ve moved indoors, and we’ve only rented half the hall and we’ve already outgrown it, so we might have to rent the whole Maude Cobb next year," Vinson said.
About 800 people attended this past year's event, and Vinson expects that number to grow to at least 1,000 this year. As the event has grown, so has its sponsorships, which this year include Eastman Chemical, Walmart, RMC Bar, Reliable Management, One Love Longview, Lil Thai House and World Toys and Imports.
All Pride-related events will have free admission, and families are welcome to attend any and all of them, Vinson said.
In response to a recently passed bill in the Texas Legislation that will affect public drag performances, the East Texas Drag March is scheduled 4 p.m. June 24 at Heritage Plaza. The march will protest Senate Bill 12, which, according to The Texas Tribune, "...will criminalize performers that put on sexually explicit shows in front of children as well as any businesses that host them."
The Legislature gave final approval Sunday, and the bill is now headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.
In Hoover's opinion, Pride and related events are needed because queer people aren't going anywhere.
"First of all, pride to me is a protest," Hoover said. "It is taking off all that shame that’s been put on you by authority figures, by religious figures, by parental figures and understanding you can be proud of who you are instead of feel guilty for who you can’t be."
Hoover added that Pride is a safe space open to anyone in the community, regardless of sexuality or gender.
For information, visit facebook.com/longviewpride or prideetx.com .