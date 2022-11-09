Tiffany Martinez, manager at Planet Beach in Longview, says it's important to shine a light on the service of military veterans.
A number of area events and celebrations are set to recognize Veterans Day, including "The Strong shall Stand" 5k Run or Ruck on Saturday hosted by Planet Beach.
The run costs $30, and participants will receive a race day T-shirt with registration. It's set 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and participants will meet at National Wholesale Supply at 1227 W Marshall Ave.
Participants can either sign up to run, ruck or walk, and all ages are welcome. Live music, a food truck, bounce house, yard games and more also will be available.
Proceeds from the 5k will go to the Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Association.
Martinez said part of the reason the association was chosen is because her husband, an Air Force veteran, is a member. Additionally, her father and grandfather also are veterans, so recognizing their efforts is something that hits close to home.
"I don't think any veterans get enough recognition, so that's kind of where we're going with this," she said.
To sign up for the run visit tinyurl.com/5fy64eat .
For info, vendor or sponsorship questions, email spadirectortx0055@gmail.com .
Here are other Veterans Day events planned in the Longview area:
Pine Tree High School is holding a Veterans Day Breakfast and Program on Thursday at the Pirate Center on the high school campus, 900 Northwest Drive. The event will include breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 9:35 a.m. All area veterans are invited to attend.
Kilgore College will hold its annual Veterans Day celebration Thursday. At 11 a.m., a special ceremony in the Lee Mall/Mike Miller Plaza on the Kilgore campus will honor all veterans, and Army veteran and KC student Christopher Bailey will receive a “Hero Plaque.” Bailey served more than 14 years of active duty in the U.S. Army, which makes him the longest-serving veteran enrolled at KC.
Summer Meadows assisted living facility will welcome the sixth-and seventh-grade choir from St. Mary's Catholic School at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The students will sing for the veterans at the facility at 301 Hollybrook Drive.
From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Foster Middle School will provide veterans with lunch and entertainment by the Dragon Choir and Orchestra. All veterans are invited to attend and will be honored at the event. Artwork by students also will be on display at the school at 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Longview.
A special Veterans Day ceremony and celebration is scheduled 2 p.m. Friday at Arabella of Longview at 1133 E. Hawkins Parkway. The event will include food, door prizes and live entertainment.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, New Diana ISD will hold a Veterans Day celebration in the Norton Lovell Auditorium at 11826 Texas 154. Fourth-and fifth-grade students will perform along with a middle school and high school groups.
Tatum Primary School has set a Veterans Day breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the campus at 1200 North Hill St. The event will include a presentation.