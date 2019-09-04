Jordan Corpier, a Level 4 nursing student, or nursing student in her last semester, at the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center, can be seen buying food or giving rides to the homeless people in her community on any given day, she said.
On Wednesday, she was in her element at the Refuge International Clinic at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
“I try not to expect anything, that way I’m not surprised,” Corpier said. “They kind of told us about some of the people that come in here so I know there’s mental health needs and a lot of people are trying to get their medications.”
Level 4 nursing students at the UT Tyler Longview University Center volunteer at the clinic from 9 a.m. to noon every other Wednesday as part of a partnership between the clinic and school.
Kim Cooper, clinical director for Refuge International, said the free clinic helps people who are homeless or uninsured.
“Essentially, (the students) pretty much run the clinic; they’re Level 4 students so they have all their nursing skills,” she said. “They come in, they assess the patients, they treat the patients, they fulfill the doctor’s orders.”
Corpier said the nursing students help patients make contact with a doctor, something they could not afford to do otherwise, by introducing them to the doctors at the clinic. The nurses also check the patients’ vitals, blood pressure, blood sugar, get them medication and look at anything ailing the patients.
Cooper said in the summer when the students where not in class, some teachers at the university came to help run the clinic.
The clinic sees an average of between 25 and 40 patients a month, she said. It helps keep uninsured patients from going to the emergency room, typically before it is too late, she said.
Anita Lowe, UT Tyler Longivew clinical instructor, said the university wants to expand the services.
“We are looking to collaborate with Refuge International to address additional needs,” she said. “Refuge provides the medication and supplies and providers. I provide the nurses with the nursing students. We’re looking to do that at a second location, because some of the homeless population, they won’t come and stay here. And if they’re not in the area, they have to walk here to get here.”
Lowe said she hopes after her students graduate, they feel a pull to go back to volunteer work, and the contacts at the clinic will help them find ways to bring health care to the community.
“We want to grow that and we want to grow that into a larger UT Tyler presence in that we become a stakeholder in how health care is delivered to our population,” she said.