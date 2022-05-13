Longview nurses and nursing students were the stars of the show Thursday at two events aimed at celebrating National Hospital Week.
Christus Good Shepherd Health System held scholarship awards and hospital awards ceremonies to recognize nurses who have made a difference and help future nurses pursue their education.
Scholarships were presented to Kayla James, 20; Allison Brennecke, 24; and Amy Kidwell, 30.
Metosha Brantley, MSN/HCM, MBA, RN and nursing administrative director, and Beth Neidlinger, MSN, RN, CENP and clinical education administrative director, presented the scholarships during the event at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
James is a senior at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches. She said she realized she wanted to enter the medical field when her cousin was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 and when her died from breast cancer in 2016. She said she also was influenced by the care shown by nurses to her family during their grieving process.
James has two semesters left at SFA and plans to pursue her Master of Science in Nursing there as well, she said. The scholarship she received will cover her final semesters and her first year in the MSN program along with textbooks.
"I'm honestly speechless. I didn't think I would get (the scholarship), and I didn't realize the full scope of everything that they were doing for us, so it's really just awesome," she said.
James said the four semesters and books the scholarship will cover is worth about $35,000 at SFA. When she finishes school, she wants to pursue work in women's health and the obstetrics field, she said. She also hopes to get a family nurse practitioner's license at some point.
James is interested in nursing because she wants to do for other people what nurses did for her family, she said.
"Really just being able to be there for (patients) and advocate for them and their families is really like my biggest thing," she said.
Brennecke is enrolled in the nursing program at The University of Texas at Tyler where she has two semesters remaining, she said. She's received scholarships before but nothing like this, she added.
"The scholarships I've gotten have been like a grand, and I got a couple that were recurring (worth) $500, and they helped, but this definitely is a game changer," she said.
Brennecke added that she's interested in bedside nursing because she's an empathetic person who can feel her patients' pain and wants to help.
"It gives me a purpose to change someone else's life," she said.
She previously worked in a nursing home as a rehab tech and in the home health field as a sitter. She has her CNA license, received her GED in 2019 and graduated with her associate degree with presidential honors this past year.
Brennecke plans to use the scholarship to help pay for her textbooks because her student loan barely covers the cost of tuition, she said. She also wants to use it to help cover the cost of bills while she's not working and focuses on her studies.
Her career goal is to graduate with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and become an ER or ICU nurse. Brennecke's long-term goal is to eventually return to school and receive her Master of Science in Nursing and become a family practitioner.
Kidwell goes to Kilgore College and is set to graduate in December. She's a mother of four children and the sole provider for her family since her husband is off work because of a medical condition. She intends to use her scholarship to pay for her tuition so that she can cut back a few hours at work and spend more time studying.
Three of Kidwell's children were adopted as teenagers and attended therapy to heal from past trauma, she said. According to Kidwell, adopting them and learning about their issues along with their family history spurred her to pursue nursing and focus on psychology.
Kidwell works at Hospitality ER as a medic and found out Monday that she had been chosen as a scholarship recipient, which she called "shocking."
She wants to pursue nursing because it's a more personal way to get to know patients, she said.
"You can provide more one-on-one care, and you can provide love and support that the family needs," Kidwell said.
Christus Health President and CEO Todd Hancock spoke at the scholarship and awards events and stressed the importance of the nurses who were honored. Fourteen members of Christus' staff were recognized at the awards ceremony.
"You are valued as individuals, you are valued because you have been found to be exceptional by your peers, so ... think about what an example you are to all of us," he said. "Every time we recognize as an organization people who truly get the very essence of this sacred work, it is really a call for all of us to bring our game up, for all of us to rise."