John Nustad isn't yet officially the new District 4 representative on the Longview City Council, but that hasn't stopped him from taking constituents' calls.
Nustad, 37, is a Longview native who graduated from Gilmer High School in 2003. He went to Kilgore College and earned his associate degree before receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from The University of Texas at Arlington.
He and his wife, Katy, have been married for 10 years, and together they have two children, Vivienne, 7, and Talon, 5.
Nustad previously served on the advisory council for the Longview Housing Authority and was president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Pines. He now serves on the Kilgore College Foundation board and the city's Senior Advisory Council
He's also a member of the Longview Area Association of Realtors, Longview Chamber of Commerce, Greggton Rotary and First United Methodist Church of Longview.
Nustad is a mortgage lender at Guild Mortgage Co.
He ran unopposed for the seat of nine-year Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, who is about to end her third and final term.
This will be Nustad's first time in public service, but he believes he has everything he needs to succeed.
He referred to him and his wife as boomerangs, meaning they've lived in several cities before ultimately returning to Longview. They lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and then in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before moving to Bossier City, Louisiana, and then back to Longview in 2016.
Nustad said living around the country has given him a unique insight into how the city of Longview can operate, he said.
"When we were in Ann Arbor, they had the thriving downtown and parks system and trail system, and so they were already doing a lot of the stuff that Longview is doing now," he said.
Being from the community he now will serve is another advantage Nustad believes he has, as it helps him understand the environment.
Nustad said he also has practical experience on his side in the form of more than 10 years in the banking industry. He's held roles in everything from wealth management and branch management to small business banking and commercial lending, he said.
He said he believes mortgage lending isn't far off from the responsibilities of a council representative. He compared a borrower going to a mortgage lender to a constituent approaching a council member for assistance. Both lender and council member serve as an advocate for the person asking for help, and following policy emulates following city guidelines.
After that comes consensus building, which he compares to getting input from other council representatives. In mortgage lending, that position is what's known as the underwriter, he said.
"So we take that, and then we get the person the house, or, in this case, the constituent, get them whatever their issue is or dream or concern," he said.
Nustad said he has no agenda as he takes the council seat in early May, and his main goal is to be a great steward to the people of District 4 and carry the desires of the city forward.
An issue he had planned to address but said already is in the process of being resolved is the intersection of Page Road and Delia Road, near the news Hallsville West Elementary School.
Despite not yet having taken office, he's already received numerous calls from District 4 residents. Additionally, he's already heard and resolved a drainage issue a resident called him about, Nustad said.
"I'm always here to represent no matter if I'm sworn in or not. I wanna help the city as much as I can," he said.
As he prepares to join the council, Nustad said he feels honored and blessed for the opportunity to serve the people of his district. He's eager to learn more about the city and catch up with local happenings, he said.
"My hope is to lead with professionalism, with a caring heart and ... to help (residents) and be completely and fully accessible to them in whatever they may need," he said.